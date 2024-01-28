Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Affirms Commitment to Football Development in India

In a significant declaration during his presence at the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated Odisha’s unwavering dedication to bolstering its collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and fostering the growth of football in the country.

CM said that being able to host as many as 16 teams simultaneously, providing them with all the facilities, also signifies that #Odisha has been making positive strides in football. "We aim to further strengthen our partnership with AIFF and support the football development in… pic.twitter.com/5hMcO4ZC76 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 28, 2024

The Chief Minister expressed immense pride in Odisha’s successful hosting of another prestigious tournament at the Kalinga Stadium. With the simultaneous accommodation of 16 teams and the provision of top-notch facilities, Odisha showcased its commitment to making positive strides in football development. Patnaik stated, “We aim to further strengthen our partnership with AIFF and support football development in India.”

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final witnessed intense competition between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC, drawing attention not only for the on-field action but also for the state’s dedication to advancing football on a national scale.

Odisha’s proactive approach and commitment to hosting major sporting events underscore its aspiration to contribute significantly to the growth and promotion of football in the country.