Bhubaneswar: Former Kalahandi MP Arka Keshari Deo joins BJP today along with his wife Malvika Devi. Arka Keshari was a BJD MP from Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 on a BJD ticket. Kalahandi MP Basant Panda was present at the ‘Misrana Parba’ along with State President Manmohan Samal.