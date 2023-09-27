India-US 2 plus 2 Intersessional Dialogue held in Washington

India-US 2 plus 2 Intersessional Dialogue was held in Washington last night. Underscoring the transformative momentum in the India-US relationship, the two countries held discussions on opportunities to further strengthen interoperability and logistics cooperation. The sides also discussed combined maritime engagements in the Indian Ocean Region, as well as expanded cooperation in the space and cyber domains, Pentagon said. The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary in External Affairs Ministry Vani Rao and Joint Secretary in the Defence Ministry Vishwesh Negi.

The American side was led by Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Dr. Ely Ratner and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. The officials also discussed regional security developments and strategic priorities across the Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon said. The 2 plus 2 Intersessional Dialogue advanced a wide range of ambitious initiatives across the breadth of the US-India partnership, including defence and security, emerging technologies, people-to-people ties, clean energy, and supply chain resilience, it said. The two sides reaffirmed that a strong partnership between the two countries is essential to upholding security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific Region, the Pentagon said.