PM Narendra Modi presides over function marking two decades of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit; Asks investors to invest in emerging sectors & contribute to make India self reliant nation by 2047

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India will be among the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Addressing the event marking the 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) at Science City in Ahmedabad, Mr. Modi urged the country’s businessmen and investors to invest in the emerging sectors having ample growth opportunities for the country and contribute to make India a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047.

Prime Minister said when he was chief minister of Gujarat, it was his dream to make Gujarat, the growth engine of the country, and now when he is the PM of India, it is his dream to make India the growth engine of the world.

Recalling the glorious 20-year journey of the summit, Mr Modi said the journey started when Gujarat’s financial sector was in distress especially due to the devastating earthquake and the violence. He said the vibrant Gujarat Global summit has played a significant role in establishing Gujarat as favorite destination for foreign investment.

Prime Minister said over the past 20 years, the image of Gujarat has drastically changed from a traders State to manufacturing production hub. He said various sectors including automobile, chemical, textiles, Jems and jwellery Gujarat is leading in the country.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Industry Minister Balvant Singh Rajput, industry icons including Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over 5200 crore rupees at Chhota Udepur in Gujarat later today. These projects include school infrastructure projects worth over 4500 crore rupees under the programme ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’.