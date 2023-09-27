Birla Global University Celebrated NSS Day 2023

Bhubaneswar: The National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of Birla Global University (BGU) Bhubaneswar celebrated NSS Day on 25th September 2023 by organizing different events like showing respect and empowering BGU support staffs, Awareness on Digital financial frauds, Skit play on stress management, NSS Lakshya Geet, and other cultural shows like Sambalpuri and Odishi Dance performance by the NSS volunteers.

During Mahatma Gandhi’s Centenary Year (1969), on September 24, the National Service Scheme (NSS) was inaugurated. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports oversees the National Service Scheme, which is a public service programme. Every year on September 24, India celebrates National Service Scheme Day (NSS Day).

The celebration was graced by Prof. (Dr.) P. P. Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) B. K. Das, Registrar, BGU. They addressed the gathering by emphasizing the role of students in understanding and solving the needs and problems of the society and environment; and in the process how they can develop a sense of civic and social responsibility to become responsible citizens. Prof. (Dr.) Samson Moharana, Dean, Birla School of Commerce was also present. Dr. Suvendu Kumar Pratihari, Coordinator NSS-BGU presented the annual report of NSS – 2022-23.

During this program, the “NSS Volunteer Diary” was unveiled by the VC, Registrar, Dean-School of Commerce, and all Committee members of NSS. The purpose of the diary is to keep records and monitor volunteers’ involvement and engagement in different developmental activities to meet the standard as per the National NSS Policy.

NSS volunteers also organized a program for the University’s support staff to spread awareness about the respect they deserve. The volunteers conducted different activities with the support staff and entertained them with enthusiasm and respect. Gifts and prizes were distributed to the winners in different games performed by support staffs.

The NSS volunteers also performed a stress management skit by showcasing different dimensions and the root causes of stress for a student and how to overcome them.

Other members present during the event included Dr. Suvendu Kr. Pratihari, Asst. Professor cum Program Coordinator-NSS, Dr. Siddharth Misra, Asst. Professor cum Program Officer (PO)-NSS, Dr. Manaswini Jena, Asst. Professor, Prof. Saswati Tripathy, Asst. Professor, Prof. Yogendra Singh, Asst. Professor, and other staff members of BGU.

Ms. Saniya Sahu and Ms. Chaitali Behera hosted the program along with other volunteers from different NSS units of the university. The whole program was coordinated by NSS volunteers under the guidance of faculty members of the NSS committee, BGU. Prof. Lopamudra Nayak, Assistant Professor cum Convener & PO-NSS delivered the vote of thanks.