Odisha Establishes Leadership in attracting investments worth INR 10.5 lakh crores on Day 3 of MIO Conclave 2022

Bhubaneswar: At the valedictory session on Day 3 of the Make in Odisha (MIO Conclave 2022), the flagship investor summit by the Government of Odisha, organized by Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) along with investor promotion advisor PwC and industry partner FICCI at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik announced the success of MIO Conclave 2022.

He announced that the Make in Odisha (MIO) Conclave 2022 had received an overall investment proposal worth INR 10.5 lakh crores in a span of 3 days generating 10,37,701 employment potential across sectors from 741 companies. 145 proposals received were from metals, ancillary & downstream sector, 102 from agriculture & food processing, 87 from logistics & infrastructure, 41 from tourism, 37 from Information Technology, 32 from power, renewable & green energy, 28 from paper, wood and forest based industries, 22 from healthcare & pharmaceuticals, 26 from textile, apparels & technical textiles, 14 from agri-business, 10 from aerospace & defence, 10 from waste management, 7 from cement, 5 from start-ups, 2 each from education & glass, 6 from agri marketing, 1 from film & entertainment, 1 from electric vehicle and 12 from multiple other sectors along with 64 proposals from general manufacturing sector.

The Conclave witnessed registration from 18785 delegates, including global leaders, industry captains, exhibitors, and participants from 11 countries which were Japan, Germany, Norway, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, China, Singapore and Thailand. Three day conclave had conducted 38 business sessions with 250+ speakers with involvement of 20 departments which came together. Around 65 MoU’s were signed at the end of Day 3 of the MIO 2022.

During the MIO Conclave 2022, 10 inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies were announced which included Ultratech Cement Ltd inauguration of cement plant at Cuttack, Astral Limited inauguration of Plastic pipes & fitting factory at Cuttack, Brittania Limited extension of existing factory of biscuits, cakes and other bakery products at Khurda Food Park, Infunex Healthcare Private Limited production at Ramdaspur, Cuttack, Jay Bharat Spices Limited ready to eat & cold storage facility at Ramdaspur, Cuttack, Vendanta Aluminium Park at Jharsuguda, Jindal Stainless Steel Park, Wonderla Holidays Limited at Khurda, Danieli Corus Refractory Solutions Pvt Ltd at Khurda and Cotton World Textile apparel manufacturing unit in Khurda. These 10 projects have a total investment value of INR 4,595 lakhs crores with investment potential of 15135 number of people.

Addressing the valedictory session on day 3 of the Conclave the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen- Patnaik said, “The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 has been a grand success. I am happy to announce that the Conclave has generated investment intents of Rs. 10.5 Lakh Crores with an employment potential for 10,37,701 people. Let us all work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of industry-led growth.

I thank the entire FICCI team for their support throughout the conclave cycle. I would like to give special thanks to our country partners, Japan, Norway, and Germany. I hope that we further strengthen our relationships and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce, and people-to-people relationships.

The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 concludes today. I thank each one of you for your immense contribution. Let the juggernaut move on.”

Out of the total investment received at the end of MIO 2022 Conclave, metals, ancillary and downstream sector fetched INR 5.50 lakhs crore, power, renewable energy & green energy sector fetched INR 2.38 lakhs crore, logistics & infrastructure received INR 1.20 lakh crores, chemicals, petrochemicals & plastics received INR 76K crores, manufacturing sector received INR 21K crores, tourism received INR 8K crores, IT sector received INR 8K crores, agriculture & food processing received INR 7.2k crores, paper goods & forest based products received INR 5.3k crores, cement INR 5K crores, healthcare & pharmaceuticals INR 4K crores, textile & apparel INR 2.6k crores, aerospace & defence received INR 3k crores, EV vehicles received INR 500 crores, startups received INR 280 crores, glass marble & granite INR 200 crores, waste management INR 170 crores, agri marketing received INR 121 crores, agri business received INR 94 crores, education received around INR 70 crores, film and entertainment received around 15 crores followed by other sectors received some INR 61 crores respectively.

The investment summit in its 3rd leg this year witnessed various interesting sessions showcasing investment opportunities in the state and providing an opportunity for investors to interact with various stakeholders from various State Government Departments & Ministries and International markets.