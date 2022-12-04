MCL showcases use of VR, AI technology in coal mining at MiO 2022

Bhubaneswar : Exhibit of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) showcasing use of futuristic technology of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) is drawing huge crowd of visitors at Make in Odisha (MiO) Conclave and Exhibition 2022 at Janata Maidan here.

MCL stall, which also showcases company’s achievements in coal mining, environment protection, CSR was formally inaugurated by Shri OP Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL in the presence of Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL.

MCL has showcased use of AI and VR technology for training and monitoring of skill-based jobs in coal mining operations.

Visitors are being given the opportunity to have first-hand experience of VR modules for operating dozer, dumper/truck etc in the coal mine, besides training for welding, fire-fighting, working at heights and electrical maintenance works.

Besides engineering students and entrepreneurs, the MCL exhibit has gained much attention of government, public sector and private sector people.

The exhibition at MiO2022, which was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, will conclude on Sunday, 4th of December 2022.