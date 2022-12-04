Tata Steel Kalinganagar observes National Pollution Control Day

Kalinganagar : Reiterating its commitment towards environment and celebrating National Pollution Control Day, Tata Steel Kalinganagar(TSK) organized a plantation drive at its Kalinganagar plant under Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday.

More than 200 saplings were planted on the occasion that was attended by Y.G.S Prasad, Chief, Agglomerates, TSK, Vijay Kumar Nirala, Chief, Mechanical Maintenance, TSK along with other senior officials.

It may be noted here that Tata Steel Kalinganagar regularly organises such plantation drives as part of its commitment towards a healthy environment.