Odisha Energy Minister Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra inaugurated 2nd National Electrical safety Week 2021

Bhubaneswar: 2nd National Electrical safety Week 2021 was inaugurated on 26th June 2021 .Capt. Sri Dibya Shankar Mishra , Minister Energy was the chief guest of the inaugural programme. The objective of the observance of this safety week i.e from 26th june to 2nd July is to raise awareness on electrical safety among general public and preventive measures to minimise the electrical accident. While speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that the safety is of paramount importance. He emphasized to take all effort to extend electricity supply to every house hold, and at the same time electricity operator should not forget any safety measures during this COVID pandemic situation. Honb’le Minister emphatically told that all electrical personnel engaged in availing electricity to consumers or maintaining electrical system are really frontline warriors. Govt has recognised them as front line warriors. As because they have to ensure 24×7 power supply to consumer. At last, he advised as the four DISCOM utilities are under control of TATA, a safety training academy can be created to impart training to engineers, supervisors and workman .The workman may be of DISCOMS or from business associates. All should be imparted the safety training. Principal Secretary to Govt Dept of Energy,Sri Nikunja Bihari Dhal has also spoken on the occasion and emphasized on the value of human life, those who are victimised due to electrical accidents .Sri Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO ,TPNODL and Sri S. Gopa Kumar ,technical expert in the field of electrical installation also spoke on the event as guest speaker . EIC (Electricity)-Cum-PCEI, Odisha , Sri Santosh Das delivered the welcome address. The programme was organised in a virtual mode. Engineers from different industries, DISCOMs, other utilities and government have participated in this event. Week long awareness programme will be undertaken at DISCOM level and webinar will be organised on various subjects of safety measures.

Related