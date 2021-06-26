Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) set-up a Dialysis Centre at company’s Central Hospital in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda : In order to provide better healthcare facilities, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has set-up a Dialysis Centre at company’s Central Hospital in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

The Haemodialysis Centre, set-up in collaboration with Ramkrishna Care Hospitals, Raipur, was inaugurated today by Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL at a virtual ceremony which was attended by Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) and Mr PK Patel, CVO, besides trade union representatives and senior officers.

Mr Anwar Hussain, General Manager, Ib Valley Area, extended vote of thanks. Being the second such facility in Jharsuguda after one at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), the Centre having two dialysis machines will benefit patients of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in district.