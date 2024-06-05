Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Elephant Census 2024 has revealed the presence of 2098 jumbos in 38 Forest Divisions of the state. This is 122 more than the last census done in 2017. The jumbo population is almost stable with a male-to-female ratio of 1:2.17, informed PCCF Wildlife Susant Nanda on Wednesday.

The census also revealed an increase in the population of adult tuskers by 40% over the last seven years, resulting in a healthier ratio of adult males to females and a significant number of young elephants in the population. The last elephant census was carried out in 2017 wherein 1976 elephants were counted.

In the last seven years, the count of elephants in the state has increased by only 122. As many as 2098 elephants were counted in 38 Forest Divisions. This included 313 adult tuskers, 13 adult makhna, 748 adult females, 148 sub-adult males, 282 sub-adult females, 209 juveniles and 385 calves. However, there were no elephants in 13 Divisions.