Mines Ministry and Central TB Division Sign MoU to Collaborate on Tuberculosis Elimination by 2025

Ministry of Mines and Central TB Division of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare today signed a Memorandum of Understanding in New Delhi for collaborative and convergent action towards elimination of Tuberculosis.

The MoU was signed by Smt. Farida M. Naik, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Dr. K. K. Tripathy, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India in the presence of officials from both the ministries. All the field formations, CPSEs and Attached/Subordinate offices of the Mines Ministry joined the program virtually. The MoU will forge inter-ministerial collaboration and strategic partnerships to achieve the target of Eliminating Tuberculosis (TB) in India by 2025.

This partnership aims for collaborative field actions like webinars and other awareness-building initiatives under National TB Elimination Programme by engaging the CPSEs, attached offices, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies of Ministry of Mines. This initiative will also help in capacity building of health functionaries of PSUs’ hospitals & health centres for specialized campaigns for eradication of TB at grass-root level.