CBIC Chairperson inaugurates GST Bhawan at Rohtak, Haryana

Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), inaugurated the GST Bhawan, an official complex of CGST Rohtak Commissionerate at Rohtak, Haryana. Shri Shashank Priya, Member, CBIC (GST, Legal, CX & ST); Shri Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, Chief Commissioner CGST Panchkula Zone, senior officers from CBIC and officers & staff from CGST Rohtak Commissionerate, Panchkula Zone, were also present.

Located at one of the most preferred locations in Rohtak, the project sits at the hub of connectivity to major districts of Haryana and has easy and quick access to facilitate GST Taxpayers. It is also located at a distance of about 3 km from Rohtak Bus stand. The inauguration of project in Amrit Kaal showcases the strength of New India.

Addressing the august gathering, Shri Agarwal expressed satisfaction that the project was completed within allocated budget despite the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring high quality and accommodating the needs of the future of the work space.

Shri Agarwal praised all the officers, agencies involved in this project led by Chief Commissioner CGST Panchkula Zone for managing this project as well as preparing larger-scale infrastructure development for the department. “The Government has been consistently supporting and encouraging to develop infrastructure which is visible by the fact that the Ministry of Finance has sanctioned residential as well as office building projects of CBIC for about Rs. 4,600 crore in last 10 financial years (i.e., 2014-24),” he added.

Shri Shashank Priya, Member, CBIC, shared his experience and said when he joined the department 34 years ago, there were not many facilities available and the office was run from a rented premises. “This new building will definitely facilitate the officers and staff which will in turn boost and enhance the output. As number of taxpayers are increasing, we need more tools and modern facilities to facilitate them towards easy compliance.”

Addressing the gathering, Shri Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, Chief Commissioner CGST Panchkula Zone, said that it is a matter of pride and happiness for CBIC to get a futuristic work space, completed not only within the time frame but also within the sanctioned budget.