3rd Indian Analytical Congress Inaugurated at CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun

The 3rd Indian Analytical Congress (IAC) was inaugurated today at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) in Dehradun. It is a three-day International Conference cum Exhibition IAC-2024 being jointly organized by CSIR-IIP and the Indian Society of Analytical Scientists (ISAS-Delhi Chapter). “Role of Science and Technology in Green Transitions” is the theme of conference.

Prof. S.K.Mehta, Vice-Chancellor, Ladakh University addressing the inaugural session presented an overview of the role of newly developed educational infrastructure in Ladakh. He also showcased the advanced research facilities recently developed at Ladakh University through the research funds obtained from DST, DBT, and other funding agencies.

Dr. Harinder Singh Bisht, Director, CSIR-IIP, briefed about the importance and significance of new Advanced Analytical facilities and their role in the energy transition. Prof. Rajnish Kumar, SSB Awardee and Professor IIT Madras delivered a plenary talk on “CO2 capture and sequestration Carbon capture utilization and sequestration and its relevance to net zero targets in India.”

CSIR’s initiative and thematic achievements in Energy and Energy Devices (EED) were showcased through the ‘One Week One Theme’ (OWOT) program. The EED session focused on conventional energy sources, renewable and non-conventional energy/energy systems, and energy storage and devices.

The 3-Day International Conference will provide a platform for industries, academia, scientists, and technologists in the Analytical Sciences to present the prevalent and upcoming solutions in this area. The conference shall witness five technical sessions comprising invited talks by eminent speakers, presentations by researchers, and special and plenary sessions.

ISAS-Delhi Chapter executives Dr. G.S. Kapur, Dr. J. Christopher, Dr. Ravindra Kumar and Dr. Rajkumar Singh were present during the inaugural ceremony. More than 250 delegates from public sector units (PSUs) such as IOCL, BPCL, HMEL, and institutions such as IIT-Roorkee, UPES, Doon University, BARC, Punjab University, etc. participated in the conference.