Bank of Baroda Marks World Environment Day with a Thrust on Green

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, conducted a number of initiatives to reaffirm the Bank’s commitment and responsibility towards protecting and preserving Mother Earth.

Bank of Baroda’s offices across the country have adopted parks and gardens and have undertaken 498 plantation programmes. By adopting parks, the Bank will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the garden, planting trees and flower beds and keeping the garden litter-free.

Further, in the run-up to World Environment Day, the Bank conducted an awareness drive focused on the recently-launched BOB Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme, outlining the benefits of the scheme for both depositors and the environment. BOB Earth Green Term Deposits offers interest rates of up to 7.15% p.a. and funds raised will be deployed towards financing eligible environment-friendly projects and sectors. In just two days, the Bank has opened over 4,000 accounts, with total deposits amounting to Rs 16.92 crore.

While launching the plantation drive at Bank of Baroda’s corporate office, Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “At Bank of Baroda, we are committed to taking tangible measures that will pave the way for a greener tomorrow. We have seen firsthand the impact of climate change and global warming with different parts of the country experiencing intense heatwaves this year. The time to act is now and World Environment Day is an opportune occasion for all of us to pledge our support towards creating a sustainable future for the generations to come.”