Odisha Effects IAS Reshuffle; Yamini Sarangi Appointed OAVS State Project Director

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday effected a minor bureaucratic reshuffle in which three IAS officers and one OAS officer have been given fresh postings.

The State General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued a Notification into effect today.

2008-batch IAS officer, Yamini Sarangi, at present Officer on Special Duty, GA&PG Dept, has been appointed as State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan(OAVS).

The post of State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additional Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

Ms. Sarangi, IAS is allowed to remain in additional charge of the Additional Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

On the other, hand, 2012-batch IAS officer, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, was was serving as State Project Director of OAVS, has been transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department.

Moreover, 2020-batch IAS officer, Vedbhushan, at present Sub-Collector, Dharamgarh with additional charge of Executive Officer, NAC, Dharamgarh, has been appointed as Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation.

The post of Commissioner, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Under Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

This apart, Nrusingh Ch. Swain, OAS(SS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Boudh.

In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Nrusingh Ch. Swain, OAS(SS) as the District Magistrate in the district of Boudh.