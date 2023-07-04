MoRathYatra2023 Trends on Social Media as Celebrities and Creators Join Hands to Promote Rath Yatra on their social media account

The Jagannath Rath Yatra festival is an annual chariot festival celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha, with Lord Jagannath being taken out of his sanctum.



West Bengal Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee to Odisha Supestars Babushaan Mohanty, Sabyasachi Mishra, Akash Dasnayak was seen using the #MoRathYatra2023 to convey their wishes on Rath Yatra. Archita sahu and Prakruti Mishra surprised their audiences with a soulful reel where they sang a song dedicated to Lord Jagannath. Elina Samantaray on the other hand shared her experience of celebrating Rath Yatra in USA. Arjun Chakraborty also shared a post using the #MoRathYatra2023 writing about his childhood memories. Rapper Big Deal surprised his fans again this year with his Odia rap dedicated to Lord Jagannath. Singers Antara Chakraborty and Swayam too posted reels on this occasion singing for Lord Jagannath.



The #MoRathYatra2023 campaign continues to trend on Social Media with reels and photos coming up from different parts of the country. Celebrities like Jyotiranjan Nayak, Jasmine Rath, Lipsa Mishra, Ardhendu, Pupul Bhuyan, Devika Arundhati, Ragini Sutradhar, Swapna Pati, Asima Pati, Shradha Panigrahy, Sanoj too was part of this campaign. Top Creators from Odisha like Mr, Rout, Biswajit Barik, Fashion with Aniket, Shreyanshi, Smrutiprateek, Smith Kumar Sahu, Komal Navdeep Kaur also added on to this campaign with their content dedicated to Lord Jagannath. Jagannath Temple Daitapati Basudev das Mohapatra is also seen creating content on his social media.



Celebrities and creators from across the nation, specially from Odisha & West Bengal came together to showcase the festival on Instagram using #MoRathYatra2023. Joyeeta Roy, Founder Director of Signature 24 Productions said, “We have been running this campaign on Instagram & Facebook since 2019. The idea is to bring together every devotee of Lord Jagannath and showcase the world the essence of Rath Yatra Festival which is one of the biggest festivals of India. We feel very honored to see so many devotees using the hashtag and sharing their contents and stories related to the festival.”



