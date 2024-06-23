Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo attends pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister; Demands 2nd AIIMS at Sambalpur

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo attends pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi, urges higher allocations for Odisha. Some key demands:

1. Support of the Union Government for creation of an enabling environment to attract international investors, semiconductor industries to Odisha, promotion of Odisha as an investment hub, expansion of Paradip port to propel growth in Odisha;

2. Higher allocation under Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SACI), 2024-25 to further accelerate infrastructure development;

3. Advance indication of the State-wise annual allocation under CSS schemes at the time of budget formulation which would enable the States to prepare their Budgets on a realistic basis and ensure timely and effective utilization of funds;

4. Establishment of a second AIIMS at Sambalpur, Odisha;

5. Expeditious completion of National Highways, specifically the Coastal Highway and Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) projects, in Odisha.

6. Partial support from the Centre for implementation of Subhadra Scheme for promoting women welfare through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them;

7. Sanction of fund for construction of at least 5 lakh houses for rural and urban areas in Odisha under PMAY;

8. Support of the Central Government for new city development and rapid urbanization in Odisha; and

9. Addressing power sector issues through inclusion of Odisha DISCOMs under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), financial support for adoption of new technologies such as green hydrogen, and central funding for Green Energy Corridor projects in Odisha.