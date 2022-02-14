Odisha: Cuttack reports 65 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 65 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 859 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 13th Feb
New Positive Cases: 859
Of which 0-18 years: 172
In quarantine: 503
Local contacts: 356
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 45
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 20
7. Cuttack: 65
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Gajapati: 39
11. Ganjam: 18
12. Jagatsinghpur: 15
13. Jajpur: 45
14. Jharsuguda: 24
15. Kalahandi: 10
16. Kandhamal: 8
17. Kendrapada: 25
18. Keonjhar: 16
19. Khurda: 105
20. Koraput: 71
21. Malkangiri: 12
22. Mayurbhanj: 34
23. Nawarangpur: 11
24. Nayagarh: 19
25. Nuapada: 13
26. Puri: 16
27. Rayagada: 29
28. Sambalpur: 35
29. Sonepur: 18
30. Sundargarh: 62
31. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 1845
Cumulative tested: 28478066
Positive: 1278121
Recovered: 1257840
Active cases: 11324