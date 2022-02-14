Odisha: Sambalpur reports 35 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 35 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 859 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 13th Feb

New Positive Cases: 859

Of which 0-18 years: 172

In quarantine: 503

Local contacts: 356

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 45

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 20

7. Cuttack: 65

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Gajapati: 39

11. Ganjam: 18

12. Jagatsinghpur: 15

13. Jajpur: 45

14. Jharsuguda: 24

15. Kalahandi: 10

16. Kandhamal: 8

17. Kendrapada: 25

18. Keonjhar: 16

19. Khurda: 105

20. Koraput: 71

21. Malkangiri: 12

22. Mayurbhanj: 34

23. Nawarangpur: 11

24. Nayagarh: 19

25. Nuapada: 13

26. Puri: 16

27. Rayagada: 29

28. Sambalpur: 35

29. Sonepur: 18

30. Sundargarh: 62

31. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 1845

Cumulative tested: 28478066

Positive: 1278121

Recovered: 1257840

Active cases: 11324