Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 77 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 77 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 644 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd September New Positive Cases: 644 Of which 0-18 years: 72 In quarantine: 375 Local contacts: 269 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 14 2. Balasore: 34 3. Bhadrak: 7 4. Balangir: 5 5. Cuttack: 77 6. Deogarh: 4 7. Dhenkanal: 6 8. Gajapati: 1 9. Ganjam: 6 10. Jagatsinghpur: 28 11. Jajpur: 20 12. Jharsuguda: 5 13. Kandhamal: 1 14. Kendrapada: 11 15. Keonjhar: 1 16. Khurda: 283 17. Malkangiri: 5 18. Mayurbhanj: 15 19. Nayagarh: 6 20. Puri: 22 21. Rayagada: 2 22. Sambalpur: 10 23. Sonepur: 1 24. Sundargarh: 13 25. State Pool: 67 New recoveries: 445 Cumulative tested: 19517845 Positive: 1022594 Recovered: 1008671 Active cases: 5713