Odisha: Khordha District Reports 283 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 283 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 644 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd September
New Positive Cases: 644
Of which 0-18 years: 72
In quarantine: 375
Local contacts: 269
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bhadrak: 7
4. Balangir: 5
5. Cuttack: 77
6. Deogarh: 4
7. Dhenkanal: 6
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 28
11. Jajpur: 20
12. Jharsuguda: 5
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 11
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 283
17. Malkangiri: 5
18. Mayurbhanj: 15
19. Nayagarh: 6
20. Puri: 22
21. Rayagada: 2
22. Sambalpur: 10
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 13
25. State Pool: 67
New recoveries: 445
Cumulative tested: 19517845
Positive: 1022594
Recovered: 1008671
Active cases: 5713