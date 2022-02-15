Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 52 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 52 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 925 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 14th Feb

New Positive Cases: 925

Of which 0-18 years: 203

In quarantine: 542

Local contacts: 383

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 44

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 16

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 23

7. Cuttack: 52

8. Deogarh: 17

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 38

11. Ganjam: 26

12. Jagatsinghpur: 50

13. Jajpur: 47

14. Jharsuguda: 24

15. Kalahandi: 10

16. Kandhamal: 5

17. Kendrapada: 34

18. Keonjhar: 20

19. Khurda: 159

20. Koraput: 46

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 31

23. Nawarangpur: 6

24. Nayagarh: 21

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 13

27. Rayagada: 18

28. Sambalpur: 29

29. Sonepur: 18

30. Sundargarh: 88

31. State Pool: 24

New recoveries: 1956

Cumulative tested: 28533646

Positive: 1279046

Recovered: 1259796

Active cases: 10271