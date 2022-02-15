Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 52 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 52 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 925 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 14th Feb
New Positive Cases: 925
Of which 0-18 years: 203
In quarantine: 542
Local contacts: 383
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 44
2. Balasore: 22
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 16
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 23
7. Cuttack: 52
8. Deogarh: 17
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Gajapati: 38
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 50
13. Jajpur: 47
14. Jharsuguda: 24
15. Kalahandi: 10
16. Kandhamal: 5
17. Kendrapada: 34
18. Keonjhar: 20
19. Khurda: 159
20. Koraput: 46
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 31
23. Nawarangpur: 6
24. Nayagarh: 21
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 13
27. Rayagada: 18
28. Sambalpur: 29
29. Sonepur: 18
30. Sundargarh: 88
31. State Pool: 24
New recoveries: 1956
Cumulative tested: 28533646
Positive: 1279046
Recovered: 1259796
Active cases: 10271