Letter of claim submitted to OSSC against irregularities in Junior Librarian Examination

Bhubaneswar: Utkal Library Association and Odisha Library Academy have written letters to Odisha Staff Selection Commission against the irregularities in OSSC Junior Librarian recruitment examination. It highlights how the recruitment exam was misconduct and mismanagement in a private educational institution in Daruthenga. To prospective these issues candidates have been misbehaved by the staff there. It also demands that in the future, independent and transparent examinations be conducted by reputable organizations. The letter of Odisha Library Academy signed by President Dr. Banambar Sahoo, and submitted by Mr. Abinash Das, Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra on behalf of the Academy. The letter from Mr. Ganeshwar Raut on behalf of the Utkal Library Association submitted by Mr. Pradeepta Chinera. In this occasion, Manoj Kumar Sahu, Premananda Pradhan, Durgamadhav Tarai, Yogeshwar Maharana, etc. were present at the place. It is hoped that the OSSC will make a decision soon in the favour of the candidates and there will be no such irregularities in the future.

