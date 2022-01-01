Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 35 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 35 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 298 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 31st December
New Positive Cases: 298
Of which 0-18 years: 33
In quarantine: 176
Local contacts: 122
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 8
2. Bargarh: 4
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 35
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 9
9. Jajpur: 7
10. Jharsuguda: 8
11. Kendrapada: 5
12. Keonjhar: 8
13. Khurda: 119
14. Mayurbhanj: 6
15. Nawarangpur: 1
16. Nayagarh: 3
17. Puri: 11
18. Rayagada: 2
19. Sambalpur: 13
20. Sonepur: 2
21. Sundargarh: 23
22. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 209
Cumulative tested: 25584629
Positive: 1055132
Recovered: 1044803
Active cases: 1814