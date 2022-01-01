Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 119 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 119 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 298 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 31st December

New Positive Cases: 298

Of which 0-18 years: 33

In quarantine: 176

Local contacts: 122

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 8

2. Bargarh: 4

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 35

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 9

9. Jajpur: 7

10. Jharsuguda: 8

11. Kendrapada: 5

12. Keonjhar: 8

13. Khurda: 119

14. Mayurbhanj: 6

15. Nawarangpur: 1

16. Nayagarh: 3

17. Puri: 11

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 13

20. Sonepur: 2

21. Sundargarh: 23

22. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 209

Cumulative tested: 25584629

Positive: 1055132

Recovered: 1044803

Active cases: 1814