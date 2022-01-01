India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds145.16Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 58,11,487vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded145.16 Cr (1,45,16,24,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,55,02,407sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,87,911 2nd Dose 97,14,208 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,85,748 2nd Dose 1,69,00,338 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 49,99,80,567 2nd Dose 33,37,90,836 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,46,34,482 2nd Dose 15,09,65,213 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,14,69,025 2nd Dose 9,53,95,822 Total 1,45,16,24,150

8,949 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at3,42,75,312.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.32%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 187days now.

22,775 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseloadis presently at1,04,781. Active cases constitute 0.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,10,855tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over67.89 Cr (67,89,89,110) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.10%and the Daily Positivity rate alsoreported to be2.05%.