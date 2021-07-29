Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 229 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 229 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,615 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th July New Positive Cases: 1615 In quarantine: 937 Local contacts: 678 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 72 2. Balasore: 98 3. Bargarh: 5 4. Bhadrak: 60 5. Balangir: 7 6. Boudh: 11 7. Cuttack: 229 8. Deogarh: 9 9. Dhenkanal: 30 10. Gajapati: 2 11. Ganjam: 7 12. Jagatsinghpur: 96 13. Jajpur: 70 14. Jharsuguda: 10 15. Kalahandi: 2 16. Kandhamal: 14 17. Kendrapada: 40 18. Keonjhar: 15 19. Khurda: 442 20. Koraput: 4 21. Malkangiri: 4 22. Mayurbhanj: 48 23. Nawarangpur: 12 24. Nayagarh: 42 25. Nuapada: 5 26. Puri: 123 27. Rayagada: 9 28. Sambalpur: 16 29. Sonepur: 9 30. Sundargarh: 30 31. State Pool: 94 New recoveries: 1699 Cumulative tested: 15874576 Positive: 974132 Recovered: 951049 Active cases: 17262