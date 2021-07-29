Odisha: Puri District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,615 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th July
New Positive Cases: 1615
In quarantine: 937
Local contacts: 678
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 72
2. Balasore: 98
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 60
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 11
7. Cuttack: 229
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 30
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 7
12. Jagatsinghpur: 96
13. Jajpur: 70
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 14
17. Kendrapada: 40
18. Keonjhar: 15
19. Khurda: 442
20. Koraput: 4
21. Malkangiri: 4
22. Mayurbhanj: 48
23. Nawarangpur: 12
24. Nayagarh: 42
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 123
27. Rayagada: 9
28. Sambalpur: 16
29. Sonepur: 9
30. Sundargarh: 30
31. State Pool: 94
New recoveries: 1699
Cumulative tested: 15874576
Positive: 974132
Recovered: 951049
Active cases: 17262