Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 191 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 191 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2703 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 6th Jan
New Positive Cases: 2703
Of which 0-18 years: 409
In quarantine: 1579
Local contacts: 1124
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 7
2. Balasore: 73
3. Bargarh: 75
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 54
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 191
8. Deogarh: 37
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 27
12. Jagatsinghpur: 13
13. Jajpur: 78
14. Jharsuguda: 106
15. Kalahandi: 13
16. Kandhamal: 3
17. Kendrapada: 6
18. Keonjhar: 33
19. Khurda: 926
20. Koraput: 19
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 42
23. Nawarangpur: 29
24. Nayagarh: 6
25. Nuapada: 10
26. Puri: 54
27. Rayagada: 22
28. Sambalpur: 179
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 454
31. State Pool: 211
New recoveries: 204
Cumulative tested: 25963037
Positive: 1062476
Recovered: 1045718
Active cases: 8237