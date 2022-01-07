Odisha Chief Secretary reviews Covid situation, directs hospitals to be prepared for Covid third wave

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the Covid preparations at the district, municipal and hospital levels to deal with the possible Covid 3 lakhs. He has also held direct talks with various district commissioners, municipal commissioners, government and private hospitals.

Besides, the Chief Secretary directed that all beds, ICUs, ambulances, etc. be fully prepared within a week and that trained doctors, nurses and health care staff be mobilized to provide immediate treatment to the victims.

Mr. Mohapatra directed that the Rapid Response Team, Call Centers, Control Rooms, Ambulances etc. be properly deployed as per the protocol prescribed by the state level in all the districts, municipalities and districts.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives of major hospital chains such as SUM, KIIMS, Hi-Tech, Aditya-Ashwani and other parts of the state, including Bhubaneswar, who said they could make the hospital operational immediately. Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Anugul, Talcher, Puri, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Sundergarh, Baripada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Rourkela and Gajapati will have special covid hospitals in different parts of the state. In addition, all government hospitals will have coated treatments.