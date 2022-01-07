Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 926 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 926 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2703 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 6th Jan

New Positive Cases: 2703

Of which 0-18 years: 409

In quarantine: 1579

Local contacts: 1124

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 75

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 54

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 191

8. Deogarh: 37

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 13

13. Jajpur: 78

14. Jharsuguda: 106

15. Kalahandi: 13

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kendrapada: 6

18. Keonjhar: 33

19. Khurda: 926

20. Koraput: 19

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 29

24. Nayagarh: 6

25. Nuapada: 10

26. Puri: 54

27. Rayagada: 22

28. Sambalpur: 179

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 454

31. State Pool: 211

New recoveries: 204

Cumulative tested: 25963037

Positive: 1062476

Recovered: 1045718

Active cases: 8237