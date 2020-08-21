Odisha: Cuttack City recorded 149 new COVID19 positive cases Today, 57 cured

Cuttack: Out of the 207 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in the district, 149 positive cases belong to Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 149 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 35 cases are from Institutional Quarantine among which 16 are from SCB Medical Isolation Ward. As many as 12 COVID Warriors have also been infected. Besides, 43 are from Home Quarantine and 71 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 57 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said and appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

