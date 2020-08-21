Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 324 fresh COVID19 cases Today, Tally at 6720

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 324 fresh COVID19 cases, Tally at 6720.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance said BMC.

