Jammu and Kashmir reports 654 new positive cases, 23805 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 654 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 114 from Jammu division and 540 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 31371. Also 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 580 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 119 from Jammu Division and 461 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 31371 positive cases, 6973 are Active Positive, 23805 have recovered and 593 have died; 41 in Jammu division and 552 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 844641 test results available, 813270 samples have been tested as negative till August 21, 2020.

Additionally, till date 426670 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 42078 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6973 in isolation and 43232 under home surveillance. Besides, 333794 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 7614 positive cases (including 206 cases reported today) with 1237 Active Positive, 6188 recovered (including 225 cases recovered today), 189 deaths; Baramulla has 2586 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today) with 584 Active Positive, 1909 recovered (including 22 cases reported today), 93 deaths; Pulwama reported 2238 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 415 active positive cases, 1781 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 42 deaths; Kulgam has 1793 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 233 Active Positive, 1529 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Shopian has 1617 positive cases with 124 Active Positive, 1466 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 27 deaths; Anantnag district has 1992 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 433 Active Positive, 1515 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 44 deaths; Budgam has 2044 positive cases (including 68 cases reported today) with 555 Active Positive and 1439 recovered (including 39 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Kupwara has 1753 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 514 Active Positive, 1199 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 40 deaths; Bandipora has 1748 positive cases (including 52 cases reported today) with 852 Active Positive, 874 recovered (including 92 cases recovered today), 22 deaths and Ganderbal has 1110 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 543 active positive cases, 553 recoveries (including 04 cases reported today) and 14 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 2196 positive cases (including 63 cases reported today) with 656 active positive cases, 1511 recoveries (including 74 cases recovered today), 29 deaths; Rajouri has 804 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 93 active positive cases, 708 recovered, 03 deaths; Ramban has 634 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 25 active positive, 608 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 01 death; Kathua has 706 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 115 Active positive, 590 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 01 death; Udhampur has 693 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 84 active positive cases, 607 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 610 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 178 Active Positive, 431 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 01 death; Doda has 363 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 56 active positive cases, 305 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 337 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 65 active positive, 270 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Reasi has 342 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 190 active positive, 152 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and Kishtwar has 191 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 21 active positive cases and 170 recoveries (including 02 recoveries today) .

According to the bulletin, of the total 31371 positive cases in J&K 5764 have been reported as travelers while 25607 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 8.13 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensued during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments