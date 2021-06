Odisha Covid recoveries reach 70,2621 mark

Bhubaneswar : Odisha’s Covid19 recovery count reached 70,2621on Wednesday with more 10,594 patients getting cured of the virus during the last 24 hours.

As per the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department, 1179 from Khordha,

1152 from Cuttack,969 from Anugul,723 from Sundargarh,618 from Mayurbhanj,507 from Baleswar, 456 from Puri, 453 from Dhenkanal,397 from Kalahandi,377 from Bhadrak,357 from Bargarh, 317 from Sambalpur,296 from Nabarangpur,211 from Jagatsinghpur,211 from Rayagada,198 from Kendrapara,197 from Ganjam,195 from Bolangir,190 from Sonepur,184 from Nayagarh,181 from Koraput,177 from Boudh,170 from Jajapur,125 from Jharsuguda,116 from Keonjhar,116 from Malkangiri,101 from Kandhamal,87 from Deogarh,72 from Gajapati and 60 from Nuapada.