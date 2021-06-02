Odisha incurs loss of Rs 610 in Cyclone Yass

Bhubaneswar : As many as 60 lakh people from 11,000 villages were affected in the cyclone and an estimated loss of Rs610 has occurred in the state informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), P.K Jena after attending a review meeting chaired by CM Naveen Pattanik.

In a detailed statement he said, “Looking forward to the losses Rs 520 crore of government infrastructures has been damaged in cyclone and Rs 90 crore of private property has been damaged. While, Rs 66 crore is needed for providing relief to the cyclone affected people.”

Further, the Energy Department cited it suffered losses of Rs 150 crore and as many as 30 lakh electricity consumers were affected. The power supply has been restored to 99.8% of consumers so far.