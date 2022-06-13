Cuttack: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik watches T20 match at Barabati Stadium . Patnaik also watched the match at the stadium after ringing the bell to start it.

A capacity crowd of around 45,000 spectators cheered the Chief Minister as Ganguly escorted him.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

It was a courtesy call, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Ganguly and Patnaik met after a gap of over 15 years. They had last met on April 11, 2007, officials said.

Ganguly was on a visit to the State for the T20 match played between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on the day.

He reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport in the afternoon and went to the Mayfair hotel, where the players of both the teams were lodged.