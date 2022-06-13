IMD issues thunderstorm alert for Odisha districts till June 17

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the monsoon is likely to arrive in some parts of the State in the next three days. The IMD’s Regional Office here has predicted thunderstorm activities in several parts of the State till June 17. A yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning has also been issued.

The IMD said thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Baleswar and Nabarangpur on Monday.

On Tuesday, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Malkangiri.

The weather office said thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balewar, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur on Wednesday.