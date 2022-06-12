Hindalco’s Healthcare Initiatives at Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: Hindalco, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, operated pan India.At Sambalpur in Odisha,Hindalco has taken severalhealthcare initiatives as part of its community engagement. These aim at ensuring better and more meaningful lives for locals. In 2021, around 14,000 people in 12 villages of Hirakudhave been the beneficiaries. The numbers continue to grow.

Briefing on this, Mr Kailash Pandey, the Cluster Head of Hindalco, Sambalpur Cluster informs that under the company’s ‘Health Care at Doorstep’ programme (Mobile Health Care Units), it is accordingfree diagnosisandmedicines.

In response to people’s needs, 3 Mega Multispecialty Health Camps were held recently at Larpank village and Hirakud.Gynecology, Medicine, Pediatrics, Skin, ENT, and Cancer care services we accord 1500 patients.Alongside two mega blood donation camps were organized by the company to cater to the critical need for blood in Sambalpur District. Head Quarter Hospital and VIMSAR (Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science & Research),Burlain which more than304 and 270 bloodunits were collected.Dental andWomen’s Health Screening camp washeld. 300 patientsavailed of its services. Mr. B Gangadhar, SP, Sambalpur applauded the efforts of Hindalco for organizing such mega blood donation camp.

Mr Pandey also said “We always want the society around us to stay healthy”. We have plans to extend our healthcare services further through which will benefit the community around immensely.

Besides, the company in partnership with the Hirakud hospital, has been deeplyengaged in camps and cataract surgeries for senior citizens in Hirakud and adjoining areas of the Sambalpur district. The programme thus far has seen close to 150 vision careoperationsand over 300Specialist OPD Clinics at the Hirakud Hospital during the past 3 years.

Dr Bharat Dash, Additional Distt. Medical Officer (ADMO) of Sambalpur has also praised the efforts of Hindalco for taking care of health of the health of the people of Hirakudcommunity. He expressed that he would not forget the support extended by Hindalco during Covid pandemic. He oversaw COVID care of Sambalpur District.During the 2nd and 3rd wave of the pandemic, Hindalco supported the District Administration and Health Dept with 50 jumbo cylinders, 20 oxygen concentrators, 4000 antigen kits, 100 PPE KITs , 5 ICU beds, 11 Ambulances, Injections, medicines and 4 Boleros etc. All theseprogramswere organised under the supervision and coordination ofMr. Krishna Padhi, Head HR of Hirakud complex and Dr Subrata Chatterjee, Chief Medical Officer.

As a responsible corporate citizen and driven by the constant motivation to give back to society, in Odisha, the Aditya Birla Group reaches out to more than 5 lakhs people touching more than 2 lacs people’s lives in the 128 villages. The Group’s CSRis conducted under the aegis Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development chaired by Mrs Rajashree Birla. Her vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker sections of society. And raise the country’s human development index.The group’s CSR vision is aligned with UNSDG goals to eliminate poverty and ensure freedom from hunger.