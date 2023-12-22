Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for Aditya Alumina Refinery (HINDALCO) and Apparel Unit to be setup by Utkal Alumina Social Welfare Foundation

Bhubaneswar: CM Sri Naveen Patnaik today presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for Aditya Alumina Refinery (HINDALCO) and Apparel Unit to be setup by Utkal Alumina Social Welfare Foundation. While the Alumina Refinery is coming up at Kansariguda, the Apparel complex will be set in Phulujuba village, both in Rayagada district.

Joining the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of both the projects, CM said that this is not just an industrial milestone; it’s a testament to the untapped potential that lies within our state. CM said that the project signifies the beginning of a new chapter in the State’s industrial landscape. CM added that #Odisha has once again proved its mettle as a preferable destination for investment in manufacturing.

CM thanked the Aditya Birla Group for choosing Rayagada district for their industrial ventures. CM further said that the alumina refinery, with an investment of ₹8000 Crore, will significantly contribute to #Odisha’s economy by adding a substantial 2 million tons per annum of refined alumina from bauxite ore. CM expressed happiness for the group which is also setting up an apparel manufacturing unit in addition to the alumina refinery in Rayagada.

CM assured that Team Odisha will ensure the smooth implementation of these projects through its #5T initiative. CM thanked the people of Rayagada for their support for the industrial projects. CM said that both the projects will bring prosperity to Rayagada district which will be a bright spot in the industrial map of India.