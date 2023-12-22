Chairman 5T & NabinOdisha, Kartik Pandian visited Kandhamal District to review the progress of various developmental works

Kandhamal: Chairman 5T & NabinOdisha, Shri Kartik Pandian visited Kandhamal District to review the progress of various developmental works and interact with students and general public.

Shri Pandian participated in Nua-O Programme at Phulbani Stadium & interacted with students of all colleges of Kandhamal. He discussed with students on how #NuaO provides an avenue for youngsters to showcase their talent and helps achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Shri Pandian reviewed the progress of 100 seated Medical College & 650 bedded Teaching Hospital at Phulbani being constructed at a total cost of ₹655 Cr. He asked officials to complete the projects within time.

The #5T Chairman further reviewed other major roads & bridge projects in the district being undertaken at a cost of ₹260 Cr. He later inspected ongoing mega water supply projects being constructed to benefit Balliguda, Tikabali, K.Nuagaon, Khajuripada, Phulbani, Phiringia and Chakapada block at a total cost of ₹630 Cr.