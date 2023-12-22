MEGA SPORTS FEST AT KIIT & KISS, 15000 athletes to participate

Bhubaneswar: Due to its international standard infrastructure KIIT & KISS has been hosting various national & international sports events within its premises. Every year in the winter season sports persons from all over India visit KIIT & KISS for participation in sports events.

The following sports events will be organized at KIIT & KISS premises.

National University Games 2023

KIIT – Deemed to be University will be organizing the North East Zone Inter University Yogasana (M & W) Championship from 21st – 23rd December 2023, North/East/West Zone Inter University Athletics (Men) Championships from 26th – 29th December 2023 and All India Inter University Athletics (Women) Championships from 26th – 29th December 2023 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. Similarly KISS – Deemed to be University will be organizing the North East Zone Inter University Swimming (M & W) Championship from 21st – 23rd December 2023, East Zone Inter University Volleyball (W) Championship from 04th – 07th January 2024 and All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (W) Championship from 09th – 13th January 2024. More than 850+ University Teams with approximately 13000 participants will be participating in these National University Games.

67th National School Games 2023

The 67th National School Games Volleyball & Rugby (U14 – Boys & Girls) Championship 2023-24 under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI)will be organized by School & Mass Education Department, Govt. of Odisha from 22nd – 26th December 2023 at KIIT & KISS Premises. More than 35+ States & Units with approximately 2000 participants will be participating in these National School Games.

In the recently concluded Odisha Masters, the badminton players were using the KIIT Indoor facilities as practice venue & Guest Houses for accommodation, also the SBI All India Inter Circle Basketball Tournament 2023 was held at KIIT premises from 12th – 15th December 2023; similarly the teams participating in the upcoming 2nd Ultimate Kho Kho League at Cuttack are using the KIIT Indoor Facilities as practice venue and Guest House for accommodation.

At present, KIIT is filled with many International & International players of the above events and all are praising the facilities provided by KIIT University naming it as the “Best Sports Facility”.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal expressed his pleasure that so many players across the country are visiting KIIT & KISS for participation in multiple sports events.