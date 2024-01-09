Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Malkangiri Airport

Malkangiri: Heralding a new era of connectivity and empowering the remotest areas of the State, CM Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Malkangiri Airport.

The Malkangiri Airport has been built with the State Government’s own funds. Odisha Govt has spent an amount of Rs 54 Crore for this.

Odisha Govt bolsters connectivity infrastructure across the State particularly in the remotest areas. This will boost the economy of the region & benefit students and professionals while giving a big push to tourism.