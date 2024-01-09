Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show today at Gandhinagar in the presence of the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, President of Timor Leste José Ramos-Horta and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar tomorrow.

Our correspondent reports that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show which is spread across an area of two lakh square meters, is India’s largest-ever Global Trade Show. A total of 100 countries are participating in the five-day trade show as visiting countries, while 33 countries are joining as partners. Over 1,000 exhibitors in the research sector representing 20 countries including Australia, South Korea, Singapore, UAE, UK, Germany and Norway are participating in the trade show. Trade show focuses on emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, green hydrogen, renewable energy, semiconductors and cybersecurity. More from our correspondent

Akashwani correspondent reports that On the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, PM Modi held meetings with the Presidents of UAE, Mozambique and Timor Leste and deliberated upon various ways to further bilateral ties. PM also held a meeting with various top global CEOs including Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of Micron Technology, Toshihiro Suzuki, the Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corp and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in different fields like Semiconductors, Automotive, green ports, cyber security, research and development. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Sardar Patel International Airport Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar. Several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between India and UAE in the presence of both leaders. PM is scheduled to inaugurate the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit tomorrow.