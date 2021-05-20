Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today dedicated a Liquid Medical Oxygen plant facility at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated a Liquid Medical Oxygen plant facility at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur on virtual platform. Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister expressed hope that it would help reduce pressure on oxygen cylinders in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital that caters to the needs of south Odisha districts, particularly Ganjam.

Chief Minister assuring that the Government is taking all possible measures to save precious lives, said that the oxygen supply management is being monitored on an hourly-basis. He further said that the state is further strengthening oxygen management through purchase of oxygen cylinders, establishment of Oxygen generating facilities and deployment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers. A Taskforce has also been set up to plan for future oxygen requirement and management, Hon’ble Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister thanking the people for the cooperation in the fight against pandemic, expressed hope that together, we can contain the virus and come back to normalcy sooner. He appreciated the role of the people of Ganjam for community involvement in checking the pandemic.

Minister, Health and Family Welfare Sri Naba Das, Hon’ble MP, Berhampur Sri Chandrasekhar Sahu, Hon’ble MLA, Berhampur Sri Bikram Panda, Chief Advisor to CMO Shri R. Balakrishnan, Chairman, WODC Sri Asit Tripathy, Chief secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, ACS, Health and Family Welfare Shri P. K. Mohapatra, Principal Secretary, Industries Shri Hemant Sharma and other senior officials of the State Government, District Administration and Senior Doctors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital were present on the occasion. Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister(5-T) Sri V. K. Pandian coordinated the meeting while Collector, Ganjam gave the welcome address and Commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation proposed vote of thanks.