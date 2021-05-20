COVAXIN® production volumes ramped up by Bharat Biotech, by additional 200 million

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech a global leader in vaccine innovation, developing vaccines for infectious diseases, announced today, the quick ramp up of additional manufacturing capacities for COVAXIN®, India’s 1st Indigenous Covid 19 Vaccine at CHIRON BEHRING Vaccines, Ankleshwar Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech.

The company plans to produce 200 million doses of COVAXIN® per annum in the good manufacturing practice (GMP) facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on Inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology, under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety. Product availability at Ankleshwar to commence from Q4 2021.

Bharat Biotech had already deployed multiple Production lines at its Hyderabad & Bengaluru campuses, Adding Chiron Behring to this line up of high containment BSL rated GMP facilities that are required to manufacture COVAXIN®. This effectively takes the volumes upto ~ 1 Billion doses per Annum, with its own established campuses specialised for manufacturing inactivated viral vaccines under the highest levels of biosafety.