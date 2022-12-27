Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, future of civilisation banks solely on quality & direction of education

Bhubaneswar : Addressing an Academic Session organised by Biju Patnaik University of Technology, CM Naveen Patnaik said that focus must be on reshaping our technology education for changing needs of 21st century citing that technology is dominating every bit of life, every part of society.

Theme of session was ‘Transformation of Technical & Professional Education’ in line with New Education Policy 2020. CM said that future of civilisation banks solely on quality & direction of education, adding that our future depends on how successfully we prepare our children.

CM said, higher education is critical for societal aspirations, developmental priorities, social values which must be assessed, nurtured & refined. CM added National Education Policy 2020 is a meaningful attempt to bring about relevance, set tone & direction at education levels.

CM expected the deliberations will be meaningful and come out with clear proposals, suggestions for effective implementation of New Education Policy-2020. Odisha is ready to provide all the support in the endeavour for transformation of technological education, CM added.