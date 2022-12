Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Odisha Cabinet led by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved land allotment to BSNL_Odisha.

Besides, this approval has been made to boost 4G connectivity in 1,792 uncovered villages across the state.

While, 2,000 sq. ft. of land allotted at 1,687 locations for 30 years at ₹1 per site per annum without any premium & incidental fees.