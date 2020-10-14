Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID19 management in State; urges people to remain careful during festive season

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through a Video Conference, reviewed Covid management in the State. While saying that Odisha’s performance is consistently good in Covid management, Hon’ble Chief Minister emphasised upon strict adherence of Covid protocol and extensive awareness drive, keeping in view the coming Puja season and consequent effect of winter season. He advised the Collectors and SPs to strictly monitor the situation.

Chief Minister, whiling citing example of Kerala after Onam festival and in some European countries on the spike of Covid infection, said that a little complacence might make the situation grave. He advised the administration to remain alert and to concentrate on awareness and adherence of Covid guidelines.

Chief Minister directed for implementation of projects related to large or middle Industries and MSME with coordinated effort to ensure benefit for the people of the State. He directed extend adequate importance on livelihood programmes such as MGNREGS, Mission Shakti and Livelihood Mission. He also advised to give priority on economic activities in all sectors like industries, mines, construction, services and transport and said that strict action will be initiated against any obstruction to economic activities.

Chief Minister thanked the Covid Warriors from Police and Fire Services for donating 400 Units of Plasma till date.

Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Sri Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra, DG Police Sri Abhay along with Senior Officers participated in the meeting while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) Sri V.K. Pandian coordinated the programme.

Chief Minister expressed happiness that a 120 bed Covid Hospital with 20 ICU beds at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and a 70 bed hospital at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital in Koraput have started functioning, further strengthening fight against COVID-19. He said these health institutions will treat serious patients in these regions.

Chief Minister appreciated the gesture of Covid Warriors from Odisha Police who came forward to donate plasma and save precious lives. This will inspire other eligible plasma donors and boost confidence of people who are fighting the COVID-19 battle, he said.

